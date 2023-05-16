Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 55.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 39.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Sanofi stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

