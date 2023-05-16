SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 50.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after acquiring an additional 133,298 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP opened at $131.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. SAP has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $137.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 88.27%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

