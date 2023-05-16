Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $21.16 on Tuesday. 150,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,196. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

