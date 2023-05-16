Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.0 %

TXN traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $163.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,813. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.93 and its 200 day moving average is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

