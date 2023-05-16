Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 7,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,149,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 744,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,887,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

