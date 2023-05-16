Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after buying an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,410,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after buying an additional 176,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $371.40. 154,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,039. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $392.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

