Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,013,000.

NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. 49,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,193. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

