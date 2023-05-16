Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 4,305 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

