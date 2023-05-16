Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 75,876 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 75,876 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 2.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.33. 1,634,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.