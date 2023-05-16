SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Director Buys $37,740.00 in Stock

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) Director Timothy L. Claxton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

SBFG stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,624. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBFG. StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Further Reading

