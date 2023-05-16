Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,658 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

