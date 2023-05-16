Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,542 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.