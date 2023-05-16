Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $199.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

