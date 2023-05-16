Scotia Capital Inc. Has $10.80 Million Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $73.15.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

