Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.63% of TransAlta worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 1,425,372 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,785,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 1,413,962 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,489,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after buying an additional 1,156,466 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $629.08 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

