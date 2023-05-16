Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171,177 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Barrick Gold worth $20,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 20,286 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 322.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.