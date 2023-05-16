Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.