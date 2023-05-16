Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 15,482 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average is $181.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

