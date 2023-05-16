Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,270 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.