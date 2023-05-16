Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,194 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,808,000 after acquiring an additional 220,036 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock worth $418,833,220. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.15.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.