Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 92,483 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,884,119 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 92,483 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 122.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

