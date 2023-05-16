Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) & Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Financial Survey

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) and Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Mesabi Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mesabi Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scully Royalty and Mesabi Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesabi Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scully Royalty and Mesabi Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $63.69 million 1.71 -$18.00 million N/A N/A Mesabi Trust $7.50 million 32.05 $5.31 million $3.22 5.69

Mesabi Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scully Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Scully Royalty and Mesabi Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A Mesabi Trust N/A 29.70% 21.31%

Dividends

Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Mesabi Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. Mesabi Trust pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Scully Royalty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesabi Trust has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Mesabi Trust beats Scully Royalty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scully Royalty

(Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which engages in the provision of financial services and facilitates trading of corporations and institutions. It operates through the Industrial and Merchant Banking segments. The Industrial segment includes projects in resources and services. The Merchant Banking segment consists of the European merchant banking business. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Mesabi Trust

(Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust engages in the business of collecting income, paying expenses and liabilities, distributing net income to the holders of Trust certificates after the payment of, or provision for, such expenses and liabilities, and protecting and conserving the assets held. The firm is also involved in iron ore mining activities. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.