SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

SE opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. SEA has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,108 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $4,337,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $4,423,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $297,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

