SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $88.07, but opened at $79.50. SEA shares last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 4,676,035 shares changing hands.

The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

