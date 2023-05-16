SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $88.07, but opened at $79.50. SEA shares last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 4,676,035 shares changing hands.
The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.
SEA Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
