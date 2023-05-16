Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Down 0.0 %

Select Medical stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,989,668 shares in the company, valued at $207,453,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,989,668 shares in the company, valued at $207,453,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,594 shares of company stock worth $5,589,511. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Select Medical

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.