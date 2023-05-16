Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.18

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 91456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Senior from GBX 183 ($2.29) to GBX 205 ($2.57) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.53.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

