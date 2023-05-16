SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SFL has a payout ratio of 72.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SFL stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SFL has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.77.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). SFL had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 99,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

