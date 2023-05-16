Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Accrol Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ACRL opened at GBX 35.95 ($0.45) on Tuesday. Accrol Group has a 12 month low of GBX 21.60 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.03 ($0.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £114.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.37.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

Accrol Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.