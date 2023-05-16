Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Accrol Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ACRL opened at GBX 35.95 ($0.45) on Tuesday. Accrol Group has a 12 month low of GBX 21.60 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.03 ($0.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £114.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.37.
Accrol Group Company Profile
