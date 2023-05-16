Short Interest in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Declines By 10.8%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

NYSE:AYI traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.44. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

