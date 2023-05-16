Short Interest in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Drops By 16.1%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aegon Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Aegon stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. 1,559,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aegon Company Profile

AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

