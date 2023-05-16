Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Drops By 11.4%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on ANDHF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
