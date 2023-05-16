Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Drops By 11.4%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANDHF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.