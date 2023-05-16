Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Expands By 12.4%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARC stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Activity at ARC Document Solutions

In other news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $74,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

