Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Declines By 15.8%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 12,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.30. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

See Also

