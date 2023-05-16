Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Decreases By 15.7%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 52,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTWN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bridgetown in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bridgetown by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,521 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth about $15,928,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 140.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter.

Bridgetown Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bridgetown stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Bridgetown has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $306.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of -0.11.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown ( NASDAQ:BTWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

