Short Interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Grows By 11.3%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. 364,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,629. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $309.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

