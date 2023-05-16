Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Rises By 7.9%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 967,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Insider Activity at CDW
In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 284.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 20,470.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 787,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 784,008 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 789.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,907,000 after acquiring an additional 764,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CDW Price Performance
Shares of CDW traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.53. 537,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average of $187.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.
CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.
