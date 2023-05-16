Short Interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Declines By 10.1%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,160. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $67,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,070. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $410,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $15,173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

