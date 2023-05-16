Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Rises By 7.2%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 548,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 511,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Insider Activity
In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,764.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $80,087. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,536,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 159,272 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,025. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.45. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
