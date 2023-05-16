Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Rises By 7.2%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 548,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 511,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,764.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $80,087. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,536,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 159,272 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CKPT. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $96.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $54.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,025. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.45. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.