Short Interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Increases By 9.7%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLNE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,155 shares during the period. ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,493,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 263.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,051,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 1,487,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after buying an additional 1,435,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

