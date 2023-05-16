Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Decreases By 5.9%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

ClearOne Price Performance

CLRO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 307,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,169. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 81.56%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

ClearOne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. ClearOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

