Short Interest in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Expands By 7.5%

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 346,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CLIR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.07.

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

