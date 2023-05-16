Short Interest in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rises By 6.0%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 613,700 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 578,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $133.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

