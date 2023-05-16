Short Interest in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expands By 10.8%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. 34,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $600.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Community Trust Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Gooch acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $86,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,950.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,214 shares of company stock worth $334,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 41,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.