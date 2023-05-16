Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Drops By 10.6%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 11,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CLM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 1,166,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,263. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

