Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Drops By 10.6%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 11,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of CLM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 1,166,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,263. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.
Featured Articles
