Short Interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Drops By 15.1%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

CPG traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,832,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,681. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $748.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

