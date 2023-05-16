Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Declines By 16.6%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 612,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 189,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 266,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 257,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,885. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.20. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.