Short Interest in DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rises By 8.3%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.0 days.

DCC Price Performance

Shares of DCCPF remained flat at $57.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01.

Get DCC alerts:

DCC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

DCC Plc engages in the provision of international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC Energy segment includes the sales and marketing of liquefied petroleum gas, and offers transport and heating energy, lower emission fuels and biofuels, and related services to consumers and businesses across Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.