Short Interest in DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Rises By 8.3%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.0 days.
DCC Price Performance
Shares of DCCPF remained flat at $57.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01.
DCC Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DCC (DCCPF)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.