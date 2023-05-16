Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Expands By 5.4%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EOI remained flat at $15.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 179,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 97,250 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 654,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96,252 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 69,549 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

