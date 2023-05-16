Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Expands By 5.4%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EOI remained flat at $15.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $17.72.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.