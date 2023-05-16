Short Interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Decreases By 5.5%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,860,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 19,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

