Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Drops By 13.1%

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 364.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVTZF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Evertz Technologies to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

